Nepal calls for review of coalition, says partners didn't cooperate

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has called for review of the ruling coalition.

Addressing a program organized by the party to commemorate the death anniversary of Madan Bhandari and Jib Raj Ashrit on Tuesday he pointed that the party has not achieved success as expected and added that coalition partners refused to ally with the party.

“There is need for serious deliberations on the question of party building. We will also do serious review of election,” Nepal stated. “We will also review the coalition. We will review where it was good, where mistakes were made and where we should be careful in the coming days. Election result until now definitely may not (sic) be as we should have achieved.”

He stated that the party currently is set to win over 500 ward members, over 100 ward chairs and almost 15-20 chiefs of local bodies. He, however, conceded that it has failed to achieve expected results at some of the places.

“Coalition members did not want to cooperate with us. We may have our things. Others may have their own complaints. This party should be built on strong foundations no matter what. This party should be made active within the people.”