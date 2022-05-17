NC wins 3 municipalities in Kathmandu, leads in 5 out of 7 where counting continues

Nepali Congress (NC) candidates have been elected mayor in all three of the 10 municipalities in Kathmandu district where results have been announced.

NC’s Mohan Basnet has been re-elected mayor of Dakshinkali. NC candidates have also been elected mayor in Kirtipur and Tarakeshwore that were won by CPN-UML in the last local election.

Raj Kumar Nakarmi has been elected in Kirtipur and Krishna Hari Maharjan in Tarakeshwore.

The grand old party has also been leading in five of the seven other municipalities where counting of vote continues.

NC candidates for mayor have been leading in Kageshwori Manohara, Tokha, Gokarneshwore, Chandragiri and Nagarjun. UML candidates were elected in the first two municipalities five years back while NC candidates had won in the last three.

UML, meanwhile, has been leading in Budhanilkantha that it had won earlier as well. RPP is leading in Shankharapur.