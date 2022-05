RPP’s candidate for mayor of Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City Deepak Bahadur Singh leads ahead of the candidates of ruling coalition and the main opposition CPN-UML.

Singh is first securing 8,265 votes with 22,850 votes counted until now.

Common coalition candidate Meena Kumari Lama of CPN (Unified Socialist) is second with 8,067 votes while UML’s Ananta Paudel is a distant third at 6,521.