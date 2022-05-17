NC wins in 117 local bodies, UML 69

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 254 bodies until Tuesday morning.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 117 local bodies until now. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 69 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) follow with 53, five and three bodies respectively. Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in seven local bodies.