UML defeats ruling alliance in 17 local bodies on its own

CPN-UML candidates have been elected chiefs in 47 local bodies, with the main opposition party defeating the ruling alliance in 17 of them.

In Bhimphedi Rural Municipality of Makawanpur district, Hidam Lama defeated Badri Bahadur Syangtan of CPN (Maoist Center), the ruling alliance candidate, to secure a second tenure as the chairman. Lama secured 5,591 votes against Syangtan’s 5,209. However, Parvati Rana of CPN-UML lost the vice-chair spot to Sanjeev Shrestha of Nepali Congress (NC) by just 16 votes.

Similarly, Santabir Limbu and Tara Kharel of CPN-UML were elected chair and vice-chair in Chhathar Rural Municipality of Tehrathum district. They defeated Indra Bahadur Imsang of CPN (Maoist Center) and Tekraj Limbu of NC, respectively.

The main opposition party defeated the NC-Maoist alliance for a second time in Hatuwagadhi Rural Municipality of Bhojpur, while it secured victory in Pancheshwore Rural Municipality of Baitadi despite an alliance between NC and CPN (Unified Socialist).

CPN-UML also won in Purvakhola Rural Municipality of Palpa.

The party has also defeated the ruling alliance in local bodies where it had lost five years ago.

CPN-UML won in Mangsebung Rural Municipality of Ilam, defeating the alliance of NC and Janata Samajwadi Party. NC had won the last election here.

In Panini Rural Municipality of Arghakhanchi, Tekraj Neupane and Narmada Poudel were elected chair and vice-chair, respectively. They defeated Achyut Gautam and Laxmi Gautam of NC. Achyut had won the last election from NC while Laxmi had won from CPN-UML.

CPN-UML defeated NC for the chair of Malikarjan Rural Municipality in Darchula, while CPN (Maoist Center) won the vice-chair. NC and CPN-UML had won the chair and vice-chair respectively in the last election.

