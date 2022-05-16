Nepal, India sign six pacts during Modi's visit

Nepal and India signed six memoranda of understanding during the Lumbini Visit of Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday.
The two sides signed the six pacts in presence of Modi and PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, according to Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi.
The six pacts includes:
- Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Lumbini Buddhist University on the establishment of Dr. Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies
- Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and CNAS, Tribhuvan University on the establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies
- Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Kathmandu University (KU) on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies
- Memorandum of Understanding [in collaboration] between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), India
- Letter of Agreement (LoA) between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology (IITM), India [ For Joint degree program at Master’s level]
- Agreement between SJVN Ltd and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for Development and implementation of Arun 4 Project
Published Date: Monday, May 16, 2022, 16:38:00