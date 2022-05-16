Sunil Prajapati re-elected Bhaktapur mayor with landslide, others fail to secure deposits

Sunil Prajapati of Nepal Workers and Peasants Party has been re-elected mayor of Bhaktapur Municipality by a landslide.

Prajapati, who was also elected mayor in the last election, secured 29,252 votes to register the lopsided victory.

None of the other mayoral candidates could get 10 percent of votes to get a refund of their deposits.

Ram Prasad Kasula of Nepali Congress (NC) finished a distant second with 3,407 votes while Rabindra Lachhimasyu of CPN-UML finished third with 2,841 votes.

Likewise, Rajani Joshi of Nepal Workers and Peasants Party has been elected deputy mayor with 29,695 votes. None of the other candidates for deputy mayor could save their deposits either.

Ranjana Kharbuja of UML finished second with 2,748 votes.