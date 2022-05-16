Modi arrives in Lumbini

Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has arrived in Lumbini on the occasion of Lord Gautam Buddha’s 2566th birth anniversary.

PM Sher Bahadur Deuba welcomed Modi in Lumbini, according to the Foreign Ministry.

“Landed in Nepal. Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programs in Lumbini,” Modi’s official handle has tweeted after he landed in Lumbini.

The two leaders will worship in Lumbini and are also scheduled to inaugurate the Heritage Center there.

Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka will pay courtesy call on Modi while the two PMs will also hold a bilateral meeting. Modi is scheduled to return to India Monday itself.