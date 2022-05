Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah is racing ahead as Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML and Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) compete for the second spot.

Shah has secured 6,207 votes, widening his lead over nearest rival Sthapit to almost 3,000 votes as per the latest update. Sthapit is second with 3,243 votes trailing Shah by 2,964.

Singh is further behind in third with 2,885 votes.