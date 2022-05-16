NC, UML win 34 local bodies each

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) and the main opposition CPN-UML are tied in results announced until Monday morning.

The two big parties have got their candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 91 bodies until.

Results have already arrived in smaller local bodies in the hills and mountains. NC and UML candidates have emerged victorious in 34 local bodies each until now.

CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with 20 and two bodies respectively. An independent candidate has been elected in one local body.

NC candidates are also leading in the largest number of local bodies mostly bigger ones and in the plains. Candidates of the grand old party are leading in more than 250 bodies for the top post while those of UML are leading in over 150 bodies.

Maoist Center candidates are leading in almost 100 bodies while Unified Socialist candidates are leading in 17.