UML accuses ruling coalition of planned electoral fraud

The main opposition CPN-UML has accused the ruling coalition of planned fraud in the local election held on Friday.

General Secretary Shankar Pokharel issuing a statement on Sunday has accused the ruling coalition of election fraud.

“The ruling coalition has resorted to fraud to win at any cost with utter disregard to the need for free and fair election, and vote counting,” the statement reads. “We demand with the government to stop such acts as the ruling coalition has been continuing planned fraud.”