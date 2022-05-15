NC loses 3 local bodies it won 5 years back; UML, Maoist Center gain

Nepali Congress (NC) has lost three local bodies that it had won in the last local election as results have been declared in 30 bodies across the country.

CPN (Maoist Center) has added two bodies and CPN-UML has added one.

UML candidates have been elected chiefs in 13 bodies until now, NC’s in nine and Maoist Center in six. CPN (Unified Socialist), formed after split of UML, has won in two.

UML has won in five local bodies that NC had won in the last election. The rural municipalities that NC has lost include Lomanthang and Thasang of Mustang, Saipal of Bajhang, Baudikali of Navalpur and Malika of Myagdi.

The main opposition party, however, has lost two local bodies to NC, and one each to Maoist Center and Unified Socialist.

NC has won Gharpojhang rural municipality of Mustang and Resunga municipality of Gulmi that UML had won five years back.

Maoist Center has not lost any local body that it had won the last time around until now and has gained one each from NC and UML. Maoist Center has won Naumule rural municipality, that was won by NC, forming an alliance with Unified Socialist. It has also won in Apihimal rural municipality that was previously won by UML.

Unified Socialist, that was not in existence in the last election, has won unopposed in Kaike rural municipality of Dolpa that was won by UML five years ago. It also won Chharka Sangtong rural municipality of Dolpa unopposed after the independent candidate who won in the last election joined the party.