NC leads in 6 of 10 Kathmandu municipalities

Vote counting is currently underway in 10 municipalities of Kathmandu district, with Nepali Congress (NC) leading the race in six municipalities.

CPN-UML is ahead in 3 municipalities, while CPN-UML and CPN (Unified Socialist) candidates are neck and neck with equal number of votes in one municipality.

NC leads the vote counting in 3 municipalities won by CPN-UML in the last local election.

Similarly, CPN-UML is ahead in one municipality previously won by NC.

Shankharapur Municipality

Krishnalal Bajagain (CPN-UML) - 1341 votes

Laxmi Prasad Shrestha (CPN (Unified Socialist) - 1341 votes

Ramesh Napit (RPP) - 1152 votes

Madhu KC (Maoist Center) - 911 votes

Subarna Shrestha of CPN-UML was elected mayor in the previous election.

Kageshwori Manohara Municipality

Upendra Karki (NC) - 1929 votes

Ram Sharan Dhungana (CPN-UML) - 1857 votes

Krishna Hari Thapa of CPN-UML had won the previous election.

Gokarneshwor Municipality

Uddhav Bista (CPN-UML) - 3641 votes

Dipak Kumar Risal (NC) - 2938 votes

Gopal Prasad Baral (CPN (Unified Socialist)) - 606 votes

Santosh Chalise of NC was elected mayor in the previous election.

Budhanilkantha Municipality

Mitharam Adhikari (CPN-UML) - 2258 votes

Binod Chalise (NC) - 1740 votes

Balkrishna Shrestha - (CPN (Unified Socialist)) - 904 votes

Uddhav Prasad Kharel had won the previous election.

Tokha Municipality

Prakash Adhikari (CPN-UML) - 2894 votes

Rajani Thapa (NC) - 2554 votes

Shekhar Shrestha (Maoist Center) - 492 votes

Rabindra Dangol (NWPP) - 446 votes

Adhikari is the incumbent mayor.

Tarakeshwor Nagarpalika

Krishna Hari Maharjan (NC) - 4701 votes

Rameshwore Bohara (CPN-UML) - 3794 votes

Lava Kumar Basnet (CPN (Unified Socialist)) - 1009 votes

Bohara was elected mayor in the previous election.

Nagarjun Municipality

Mohan Bahadur Basnet (NC) - 1251 votes

Nandan Hari Gautam (CPN-UML) - 737 votes

Dhruva Prasad Khanal (RPP) - 110 votes

Basnet is the incumbent mayor.

Chandragiri Municipality

Ghanashyam Giri (NC) - 2413 votes

Uttam Bahadur Raut (CPN-UML) - 1994 votes

Giri had won the previous election.

Dakshinkali Municipality

Mohan Basnet (NC) - 4319 votes

Shree Ram Acharya (CPN-UML) - 3219 votes

Gyan Bhakta Amatya (RPP) - 321 votes

Basnet was elected mayor in the previous election.

Kirtipur Municipality

Raj Kumar Nakarmi (NC) - 2620 votes

Kesh Ratna Bajracharya (CPN-UML) - 1605 votes

Shiva Sharan Maharjan (Maoist Center) - 1408 votes