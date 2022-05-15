NC leads in 6 of 10 Kathmandu municipalities

Vote counting is currently underway in 10 municipalities of Kathmandu district, with Nepali Congress (NC) leading the race in six municipalities.
CPN-UML is ahead in 3 municipalities, while CPN-UML and CPN (Unified Socialist) candidates are neck and neck with equal number of votes in one municipality.
NC leads the vote counting in 3 municipalities won by CPN-UML in the last local election.
Similarly, CPN-UML is ahead in one municipality previously won by NC.
Shankharapur Municipality
Krishnalal Bajagain (CPN-UML) - 1341 votes
Laxmi Prasad Shrestha (CPN (Unified Socialist) - 1341 votes
Ramesh Napit (RPP) - 1152 votes
Madhu KC (Maoist Center) - 911 votes
Subarna Shrestha of CPN-UML was elected mayor in the previous election.
Kageshwori Manohara Municipality
Upendra Karki (NC) - 1929 votes
Ram Sharan Dhungana (CPN-UML) - 1857 votes
Krishna Hari Thapa of CPN-UML had won the previous election.
Gokarneshwor Municipality
Uddhav Bista (CPN-UML) - 3641 votes
Dipak Kumar Risal (NC) - 2938 votes
Gopal Prasad Baral (CPN (Unified Socialist)) - 606 votes
Santosh Chalise of NC was elected mayor in the previous election.
Budhanilkantha Municipality
Mitharam Adhikari (CPN-UML) - 2258 votes
Binod Chalise (NC) - 1740 votes
Balkrishna Shrestha - (CPN (Unified Socialist)) - 904 votes
Uddhav Prasad Kharel had won the previous election.
Tokha Municipality
Prakash Adhikari (CPN-UML) - 2894 votes
Rajani Thapa (NC) - 2554 votes
Shekhar Shrestha (Maoist Center) - 492 votes
Rabindra Dangol (NWPP) - 446 votes
Adhikari is the incumbent mayor.
Tarakeshwor Nagarpalika
Krishna Hari Maharjan (NC) - 4701 votes
Rameshwore Bohara (CPN-UML) - 3794 votes
Lava Kumar Basnet (CPN (Unified Socialist)) - 1009 votes
Bohara was elected mayor in the previous election.
Nagarjun Municipality
Mohan Bahadur Basnet (NC) - 1251 votes
Nandan Hari Gautam (CPN-UML) - 737 votes
Dhruva Prasad Khanal (RPP) - 110 votes
Basnet is the incumbent mayor.
Chandragiri Municipality
Ghanashyam Giri (NC) - 2413 votes
Uttam Bahadur Raut (CPN-UML) - 1994 votes
Giri had won the previous election.
Dakshinkali Municipality
Mohan Basnet (NC) - 4319 votes
Shree Ram Acharya (CPN-UML) - 3219 votes
Gyan Bhakta Amatya (RPP) - 321 votes
Basnet was elected mayor in the previous election.
Kirtipur Municipality
Raj Kumar Nakarmi (NC) - 2620 votes
Kesh Ratna Bajracharya (CPN-UML) - 1605 votes
Shiva Sharan Maharjan (Maoist Center) - 1408 votes