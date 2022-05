Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah has extended his lead over Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML.

He has secured 2,820 votes as per the latest update. Sthapit is second with 1,507 votes followed by Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) at 1,449.

Votes of ward numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 and 32 are currently being counted. Shah is leading in each of those wards.