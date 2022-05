Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN-UML both have had their candidates elected chiefs of eight local bodies each in the local election.

The two big parties have bagged eight local bodies each as results have been declared in 21 bodies including those elected unopposed.

CPN (Maoist Center) has bagged three bodies while CPN (Unified Socialist) has won in two.

Votes are currently being counted in 732 other local bodies.