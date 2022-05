RPP’s candidate for mayor Ram Thapa has taken lead in the home town of CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli Damak.

Thapa, who is also supported by the five-party ruling coalition, has secured 1,968 votes. He is followed by Geeta Adhikari of UML at 1,940 votes.

Similarly, Nepali Congress (NC) candidate for deputy mayor Regina Bhattarai is leading with 1,931 votes while Ambika Prasad Khanal of UML is second with 1,756 votes.