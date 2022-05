Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah has crossed 2,000 votes.

He has secured 2,071 votes as per the latest update. Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML is second with 1,164 votes followed by Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) at 1,006.

Votes of ward numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 and 32 are currently being counted.