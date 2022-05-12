Dahal active in Chitwan a day before voting, verbal complaints at election office

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met voters at Chitwan on Thursday.

Dahal, who reached Bharatpur by road on Wednesday, stayed at the residence of Maoist candidate for mayor and his daughter Renu Dahal and met cadres of the party and coalition parties.

He even held a meeting of coalition parties at a hotel on Wednesday even as the silence period started Tuesday midnight and urged the local leaders to help Renu Dahal win the election. Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shankar Bhandari was also present during the meeting.

He then reached different parts of Bharatpur and Madi Thursday morning. Maoist candidate is contesting for mayor even in Madi as per the sharing arrangements within the five-party coalition.

“Written complaints have not been received. But we have received verbal complaints complaining that mockery of election code of conduct has been made by meeting voters during the silence period, and demanding that it be stopped,” a source at the Chitwan Election Office confided with Setopati.

Written complaints have been received against candidate Renu Dahal, according to the office, alleging her of distributing pamphlets, misusing resources of the Bharatpur Metropolitan City among others.

Renu reached different parts of Bharatpur even on Wednesday soliciting votes despite the office already seeking explanation from her twice.

NC leader Shankar Bhandari is also meeting party leaders and cadres who support the party’s rebel candidate Jagannath Paudel and urging them to vote for the coalition candidate Renu Dahal.