Election Commission seeks explanation from Dahal, Arzu

The Election Commission has sought explanation from CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Nepali Congress (NC) leader Arzu Rana Deuba over their recent controversial remarks.

The Election Commission on Tuesday asked Dahal to furnish explanation within 24 hours over his remarks in the election rally in Chitwan where he claimed that the country will face accident if the coalition voters do not vote for his party’s mayoral candidate in Bharatpur.

It has also asked Arzu to furnish explanation within 24 hours about her remarks at different election rallies in the Far West.

Arzu, who is also spouse of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, had made controversial remarks including that she will send youths abroad for employment in a group of four-five and she will not send budget to places where NC candidates are not elected mayor among others.