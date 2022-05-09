Father-son duo of Pappu Construction fined Rs 72.4 m in corruption case

The Special Court has ordered to fine promoter of Pappu Construction and suspended federal lawmaker Hari Narayan Rauniyar and his son Sumit Rs 72.40 million.

A joint bench of Special Court Chairman Srikant Paudel, and judges Yamuna Bhattarai and Salik Ram Koirala on Monday has issued the verdict in the corruption case against Pappu Construction.

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) had lodged a corruption case against the then Federal Socialist Forum Nepal (now Janata Samajwadi Party) lawmaker Hari Narayan Rauniyar in early October 2019.

The CIAA had moved the Special Court against Rauniyar his son Sumit and others after its investigation on complaints that the company used substandard materials in construction of the bridge over Babai river in Bardiya, the bridge looked tilted right from the time of construction and was destroyed immediately after inauguration found them to be guilty.

Rauniyar, who was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Parsa on a FSFN ticket in the last general election, was suspended after the corruption case was filed against him.

Manoj Kumar Shrestha, Bhanu Joshi and Rajesh Kumar Yadav have been sentenced for eight months and fined Rs 25,000 each in the same case while Navaraj KC and Hari Bahadur Khadka have been sentenced for six months and fined Rs 20,000 each. Karma Tenjing Tamang, meanwhile, has been sentenced for four months and fined Rs 15,000.

The Special Court, however, has acquitted Deependra Bahadur Bista, Prem Prasad Chuwai, Govinda Gaire and Krishna Dev Yadav in the same case.