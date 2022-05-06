NC seeks details of rebel candidates, proposers and supporters

Nepali Congress (NC) has instructed district committees to send details of rebel candidates who have filed candidacy against official party candidates to the central office.

The committees have been instructed to send details of the rebel candidates, and those proposing and supporting their candidacy. The grand old party has said that the rebel candidates, and those proposing and supporting their candidacy have been automatically expelled from the party and sought their details to remove their details from the central records.

Chief Secretary of NC Krishna Prasad Paudel said that the rebel candidates, and those proposing and supporting their candidacy have been expelled for five years with automatic revocation of their party membership.

NC had earlier instructed rebel candidates to deactivate their candidacy against official party or coalition candidates by Wednesday.

It had instructed the rebel candidates who did not withdraw their candidacy by the deadline of 5 pm last Friday to deactivate their candidacy by issuing a statement to that regard by Wednesday and actively participate in campaigning of the official candidates.

It has now expelled the rebel candidates who refused to deactivate their candidacy even by Wednesday.