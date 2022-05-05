SC refuses to issue interim order in case against IGP appointment

The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to issue interim order on the petition filed by AIG Bishwaraj Pokharel against appointment of Inspector General of Nepal Police.

The bench of Justice Sushma Lata Mathema continuing hearing on Thursday after conducting the first hearing on Wednesday has refused to issue an interim order demanded in the petition filed by Pokharel complaining that an officer junior to him has been appointed IGP.

Joint Spokesperson of SC Devendra Dhakal told Setopati that full hearing on the case has been scheduled for May 31.

Pokharel had reached the SC on Monday seeking revocation of appointment of Dhiraj Pratap Singh as the IGP on Sunday. The Cabinet meeting on Sunday appointed Singh ahead of two higher-ranked AIGs on recommendation of the Home Ministry.

Bishwaraj Pokharel, Sahakul Thapa and Rabindra Dhanuk were also contenders for the post of top cop. Pokharel was the first among the four to be promoted to AIG in December 2020. Thapa was then promoted last June while Singh and Dhanuk were promoted only in March.

The government, meanwhile, has been defending Singh’s appointment claiming that he has been appointed by the government on the basis of maturity, performance and competence.