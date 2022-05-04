Oli, Bastola expel Chand from his party

Leaders of Netra Bikram Chand led CPN have expelled Chand from the party.

Chand’s expulsion has come after he relieved secretariat members Hemanta Prakash Oli and Dharmendra Bastola of all party responsibilities on April 27 for defying the leadership.

The faction of Bastola and Oli holding a meeting in Chitwan on Wednesday has expelled Chand and Spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma, according to a leader.

They are also preparing to reorganize the party through the meeting in Chitwan.

The party was recently divided on the issue of participation in the upcoming local election.

The central committee meeting in the third week of March had failed to take any decision about the issue with Chand and a few leaders in favor of participation while Oli, Bastola and others were against participation.

Party leaders and cadres filed candidacy as independents in Rolpa, Dang and other districts after the party could not take official decision on the issue.

Secretariat member Bastola had then issued a statement saying those filing candidacy will be punished.

Chand then relieved Oli and Bastola of all party responsibilities for defying the leadership.

“They have given interviews in an indisciplined and anarchic manner to media outside the party, resorted to naked factionalism amongst the cadres and demolished all norms and values of the party,” Chand stated issuing a statement on April 27.

Chand accused the two leaders of giving anarchic and pro-split interviews against the party’s decision to defend the decisions endorsed by the party after two meetings, and keep different positions, if any, in the party committee.