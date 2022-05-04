Arrest warrant against UML candidate for Likhu chair

An arrest warrant has been issued against CPN-UML’s candidate for chairman of Likhu Rural Municipality in Okhaldhunga Milan Kumar Bista.

DSP with Okhaldhunga Police Suk Dev Khanal told Setopati that search is on for Bista as the Bhaktapur District Court has issued arrest warrant against him. “The court has issued arrest warrant. The court’s order will be implemented. We will search for the person,” DSP Khanal said.

Nepali Congress (NC) candidate for the post Ashok Karki had filed complaint with the Election Office against Bista.

A case was filed in Bhaktapur against Bista for banking offense and charge of dual citizenship in 2020. He is officially said to be absconding since then.