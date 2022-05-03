Bam Dev Gautam pens campaign song for Unified Socialist

National Assembly member Bam Dev Gautam has penned campaign song for CPN (Unified Socialist).

Gautam has penned campaign song for the party led by Madhav Kumar Nepal formed after split of CPN-UML.

The song has been made public through YouTube on Tuesday. Gautam can also be seen in the video. Krishna KC and Juna Shreesh Magar have given voice to the song penned by Gautam.

Gautam was with the then Khanal-Nepal faction of UML but did not join Unified Socialist after the main opposition party split.

He later quit UML but has not joined any party after quitting UML.