NC gives Wednesday deadline to rebels to deactivate candidacy

Nepali Congress (NC) has instructed rebel candidates to deactivate their candidacy against official party or coalition candidates by Wednesday.

Chief Secretary of NC Krishna Prasad Paudel said that the rebel candidates who did not withdraw their candidacy by the deadline of 5 pm last Friday to deactivate their candidacy by issuing a statement to that regard by Wednesday.

“The party members who have filed rebel candidacy against official party candidates and candidates supported by the party, and proposed and supported candidacy of the rebel candidates have been instructed/requested to deactivate their candidacy issuing a public statement reconsidering their candidacy, and actively participate in campaigning of the official candidates,” Paudel stated.

The grand old party earlier had warned the rebel candidates that those not withdrawing their candidacy by Friday evening would be automatically punished.

Rebel candidates from NC have yet to withdraw their candidacy in Chitwan and a few other districts.

NC has now said that the center can reconsider and not take action against the rebel candidates, and those proposing and supporting those candidates if they deactivate their candidacy and express commitment to help the official party candidates and candidates supported by the party win the election.