Ishwar Pokharel coordinator of election campaigning in Kathmandu

The main opposition CPN-UML has made Vice-chairman Ishwar Pokharel the party’s commander of election campaigning in Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

Pokharel has been given responsibility of coordinator of Kathmandu Metropolitan Election Mobilization Steering Committee to intensify election campaigning in the capital city, according to a press release issued by the party on Monday.

Pokharel took stock of the activities in all 32 wards of the metropolis and election campaigning there Monday itself.

The party has fielded former mayor Keshav Sthapit as its mayoral candidate.