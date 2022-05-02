353 candidates elected unopposed

A total of 353 candidates have been elected unopposed in the local election.

Spokesperson at the Election Commission Surya Prasad Aryal revealed that only one candidacy was filed for the 353 posts during the regular press briefing on Monday.

He also added that no candidacy was filed for 170 posts of dalit female ward members.

The local election is scheduled to be held across the country on May 13.

The ruling five-party coalition has decided to forge electoral alliance even in the local election and is set to compete mainly with the main opposition CPN-UML which has also allied with small parties like RPP and RPP-Nepal.