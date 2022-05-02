AIG Pokharel moves SC against IGP appointment

AIG Bishwaraj Pokharel has moved the Supreme Court (SC) complaining that an officer junior to him has been appointed Inspector General of Nepal Police.

Pokharel has reached the SC on Monday seeking revocation of appointment of Dhiraj Pratap Singh as the IGP on Sunday.

The Cabinet meeting on Sunday appointed Singh ahead of two higher-ranked AIGs on recommendation of the Home Ministry.

Bishwaraj Pokharel, Sahakul Thapa and Rabindra Dhanuk were also contenders for the post of top cop. Pokharel was the first among the four to be promoted to AIG in December 2020. Thapa was then promoted last June while Singh and Dhanuk were promoted only in March.

Thapa is also consulting legal professionals about whether to seek legal remedy or not.

Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey, meanwhile, defended Singh’s appointment claiming that he has been appointed by the government on the basis of maturity, performance and competence.

Addressing a program to confer insignia on Nepal Police and APF IGPs at the Home Ministry on Monday, Pandey argued that Singh has been appointed IGP as per the existing laws and police regulations.