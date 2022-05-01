Sthapit calls Balen Shah fraud accusing him of hiding Madhesi identity

CPN-UML’s candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Keshav Sthapit has accused independent candidate Balen Shah of hiding his Madhesi identity.

“There seems to be this kid Balen Shah. This is an international fraud (sic),” Sthapit stated addressing a party program in Kathmandu on Sunday. “Do listen youths, he says he was born in Kathmandu and he is a hill Thakuri while introducing himself to me. What was revealed yesterday is he is Sah from Madhes. What would happen if one who has committed fraud at the beginning is brought here?”

He called Shah a registered fraud. “Fraud at the beginning! Registered fraud! Can one lie to the whole Kathmandu? Shouldn’t a man from Madhes come with courage for mayor? He doesn’t have any courage. He never takes off his goggles means he doesn’t have power to look people in the eye. One should talk sitting face to face.”

He claimed that Shah doesn’t even know how many persons stay in Kathmandu. “Youths are following such a person. I don’t have to compete with them.”