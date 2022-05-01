Appointment of Nepal Police IGP makes mockery of rule of law: Shekhar Koirala

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shekhar Koirala has stated that appointment of Dhiraj Pratap Singh as Inspector General of Nepal Police has made mockery of rule of law.

The Cabinet meeting on Sunday appointed Singh as IGP on recommendation of the Home Ministry. He was ranked-third among the four AIGs who were in contention for the top post. Bishwaraj Pokharel, Sahakul Thapa and Rabindra Dhanuk were the other contenders for the post.

Pokharel was the first among the four to be promoted to AIG in December 2020. Thapa was then promoted last June while Singh and Dhanuk were promoted only in March.

“The government’s decision to appoint Nepal Police IGP overriding ranking and process has made mockery of the rule of law. This decision of the government has once again dragged the police organization into controversy,” Koirala tweeted immediately Singh’s appointment was made public.

Pokharel and Thapa are reportedly preparing to move the court against Singh’s appointment.