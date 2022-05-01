Instruction to cooperate at places where candidacy against coalition candidates not withdrawn

The ruling coalition’s committee for election preparations and monitoring has instructed the parties to reach understanding even at places where rebel candidates have not withdrawn their candidacy against coalition candidates.

The coalition has issued instruction on Sunday for cooperation after rebel candidates at many places didn’t withdraw their candidacy by the Election Commission’s deadline of 5 pm Friday.

The center intervened at some places and sent letters stating that candidacy of the candidates have been withdrawn but the candidacy stood valid as the letters reached only after the deadline expired.

“Do actively complete the responsibilities in the election maintaining mutual unity as per the spirit of coalition. Respective parties to take action against those not implementing this decision,” the decision taken after the meeting of Ram Chandra Paudel led committee on Sunday states.

The committee has also instructed to announce withdrawal of candidacy at places where it could not be due to lack of time.