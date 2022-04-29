SC gives continuity to interim order issued against suspension of NRB Governor

The Supreme Court (SC) has decided to continue the interim order issued earlier instructing the government to not implement the decision to suspend Adhikari Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari.

The joint bench of Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Tanka Moktan on Friday has decided to give continuity to the interim order issued on April 19 by a single bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal after conducting the first hearing.

The joint bench has issued the order after hearing arguments of both the sides, according to SC Spokesperson Bimal Paudel.

The joint bench has deemed that there doesn't seem to be valid reasons for suspension of Adhikari and the decision to suspend him by merely mentioning clauses of the law without even giving him a chance to defend the charges levied against him seem prejudiced and ill-intentioned prima facie.

It has also asked the defendants to furnish written response and instructed teh SC administration to schedule the acse for hearing within 30 days of receiving the written response.

Adhikari moved the Apex Court against the Cabinet decision on April 7 to suspend him. He demanded revocation of the suspension and return to duty as governor.

The Cabinet suspended Adhikari due to differences with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, and has also formed a committee to investigate him.

The then KP Sharma Oli government had appointed Adhikari the governor on April 6, 2020. He was the chief executive officer of the Investment Board Nepal at that time