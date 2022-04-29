Coalition urges rebel candidates to withdraw candidacy

The ruling coalition has urged cadres from the coalition parties who have filed rebel candidacy against the official coalition candidates to withdraw their candidacy.

The meeting of the coalition's committee for election preparations and monitoring at Baluwatar Thursday has urged the rebel candidates to withdraw candidacy by 5 pm Friday.

The committee has warned rebel candidates of action from their respective parties if they don't take back their candidacy, according to a member of the committee.

The committee is taking stock of such rebel candidacies filed across the country and is preparing to recommend to top coalition leaders and the respective parties after finding out those who do not withdraw their candidacy.

Leaders and cadres from coalition partners have filed rebel candidacy against official coalition candidates in Chitwan and many other districts across the country.

The Election Commission has set a deadline of 5 pm Friday for candidates who wish to take back their candidacy.