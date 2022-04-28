I'll make Kathmandu corruption-free: Sirjana Singh

Nepali Congress (NC) candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Sirjana Singh has promised to make Kathmandu corruption-free.

Revealing her commitments as a mayoral candidate on Thursday Singh said she will reduce pollution levels and rid the metropolis of garbage. She also said she will buil cycle lane in Kathmandu. “I will make it a city where you don’t have to see pitholes, and remove litter from the house to the streets,” she vowed.

She pledged good governance and added she will make the capital city safe for women and others. “I know about the religion and culture of Kathmandu. I will represent everyone.”

She expressed commitment to bringing relief package for women with lower income and also implement for housewife allowance to recognize works done by women.