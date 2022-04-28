Deuba urges NC cadres for withdrawal of rebel candidacy

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has appealed to those who have filed candidacy against official party candidates to withdraw their candidacy.

Issuing a statement on Thursday Deuba has urged them to withdraw candidacy by five Friday evening and help NC candidates and those from the ruling coalition at places where the party is not contesting get elected.

NC leaders and cadres have filed rebel candidacy against both party and coalition candidates in Chitwan and many other districts.

Shekhar Koirala, who lost the runoff for party president to Deuba in the last general convention, also urged all the party leaders and cadres who have filed candidacy as independents after not getting the party ticket to return to the party on Wednesday.