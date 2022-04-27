5-day work week from May 15; office hour 9:30 am-5:30 pm

The government has decided to implement five-day work week.

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday has decided to provide holiday for two days in the weekend starting from May 15, according to Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

Government offices will now be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The offices will remain open from 9:30 in the morning till 5:30 in the evening on the remaining days.

The Nepal Oil Corporation had first proposed two days of holiday every week citing pressure on foreign reserves due to the rising fuel price.