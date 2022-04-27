Leaders of 5 parties decide to withdraw candidacy against coalition candidates

Top coalition leaders have taken seven-point decision on Wednesday for electoral alliance across the country.

A meeting of the coalition leaders at Baluwatar has decided that the respective parties will withdraw candidacy filed against the coalition candidates in six metropolitan and 11 sub-metropolitan cities.

Decision has also been taken for necessary works by the parties concerned for withdrawal of the independent candidacy filed by leaders of the parties in the coalition.

The coalition leaders have also decided to reach an understanding for sharing of tickets at the ward level of six metropolitan and 11 sub-metropolitan cities following meeting of provincial and district level mechanism of the coalition Wednesday itself.