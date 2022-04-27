Chand relieves Oli and Bastola of all party responsibilities

Netra Bikram Chand led CPN has relieved secretariat members Hemanta Prakash Oli and Dharmendra Bastola of all party responsibilities defying the leadership.

“They have given interviews in an indisciplined and anarchic manner to media outside the party, resorted to naked factionalism amongst the cadres and demolished all norms and values of the party,” Chand has stated issuing a statement on Wednesday.

Chand has accused the two leaders of giving anarchic and pro-split interviews against the party’s decision to defend the decisions endorsed by the party after two meetings, and keep different positions, if any, in the party committee.

The party was divided about whether to participate in the upcoming local election or not. The central committee meeting in the third week of March had failed to take any decision about the issue with Chand and a few leaders in favor of participation while Oli, Bastola and others were against participation.

Party leaders and cadres filed candidacy as independents in Rolpa, Dang and other districts after the party could not take official decision on the issue.

Secretariat member Bastola had then issued a statement saying those filing candidacy will be punished.