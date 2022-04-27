Shekhar Koirala urges rebel candidates to return back to NC

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shekhar Koirala has urged all the party leaders and cadres who have filed candidacy as independents after not getting the party ticket to return to the party.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday Koirala, who lost the runoff for party president to Sher Bahadur Deuba in the last general convention, has claimed that there has been grievances about ticket distribution across the country.

“Senior friends who have been committed toward NC’s ideology, norms and values, and ideals throughout their life have left the party now and are taking shelter in other parties,” Koirala has stated. “Lots of friends are forced to go to the election as independent candidates. I urge those friends to return to the NC mainstream.”

He has revealed that there are accusations of financial influence and irregularities in ticket distribution and said he will lead the fight for justice inside the party. “I am sensitive toward the political and personal pain and agony the friends are suffering from. I vow to continuously raise voice for justice inside the party,” the statement adds. “There are fewer of us at the decision making level. But we will still fight. And truth and justice will eventually prevail. We will not be disappointed.”