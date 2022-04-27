Malla expelled after leading rebellion against NC in Deuba's home district

Nepali Congress (NC) has faced rebellion in all local bodies of the home district of party President and Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Former president of Dadeldhura Congress and provincial assembly member from Far West Karna Bahadur Malla has led the rebellion against the Deuba faction and fielded candidates with election symbol of NC (BP) forging electoral alliance with the main opposition CPN-UML.

The central office of ruling NC has expelled Malla from the party in a way hat he does not remain even a general member for leading the rebellion.

NC had won in four of the seven local bodies in the district in the last local election and the Malla faction was accused of supporting UML even then.

The Malla faction has fielded candidates in three of the seven local bodies and supported UML candidates in others this time.

The Malla faction has a long-running dispute with Deuba and was unhappy right from the start of ward convention for the 14th general convention. It had boycotted the conventions accusing Deuba of fraud in distributing active membership and the grand old party had held district convention without participation of the faction.

Malla has claimed that Deuba has repeatedly tried to get him expelled and has finally been successful this time. He had urged the party to go to the local election including even his faction and stated that he was forced to forge electoral alliance with UML and field candidates taking election symbol of another party as NC ignored his request.