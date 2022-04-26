Hearing about suspension of NRB Governor to continue Thursday

The Supreme Court (SC) will continue hearing about suspension of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari on Thursday.

The hearing on the case will continue on Thursday after the joint bench of Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Tanka Moktan could not complete the hearing on Tuesday.

The SC while issuing an interim order on April 19 instructing the government to not implement the decision to suspend Adhikari had summoned both the sides for discussion a week later.

Around a dozen lawyers representing petitioner Adhikari including advocate Tikaram Bhattarai argued on Tuesday, according to Bhattarai. Lawyers representing the defendants will defend the suspension on Thursday.

The SC will then decide whether to continue the interim order or not.

A single bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal after conducting the first hearing on April 19 had issued the interim order instructing the government to not implement the suspension. Adhikari then returned to duty from the next day after the interim order.

Adhikari moved the Apex Court against the Cabinet decision on April 7 to suspend him. He demanded revocation of the suspension and return to duty as governor.

The Cabinet suspended Adhikari due to differences with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, and has also formed a committee to investigate him.

The then KP Sharma Oli government had appointed Adhikari the governor on April 6, 2020. He was the chief executive officer of the Investment Board Nepal at that time