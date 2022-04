List of coalition and UML candidates in metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities

The local election to be held on May 13 will primarily be a contest between the five-party ruling coalition and the main opposition CPN-UML.

The ruling coalition has forged electoral alliance in six metropolitan and 11 sub-metropolitan cities, and most of the local bodies across the country. UML is contesting on its own at most of the places while it has allied with RPP, RPP-Nepal and other small parties at some of the places.

A total of 137,043 candidates filed nominations for 35,221 posts in 753 local bodies on Monday. A total of 3,276 candidates filed nominations for chief of the local bodies and 2,009 for deputy chiefs, according to the Election Commission.

List of Candidates from Ruling Coalition and UML in Metropolitan and Sub-metropolitan Cities

Kathmandu

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Sirjana Singh (NC)

Deputy Mayor: Rameshwore Shrestha (Unified Socialist)

UML

Mayor: Keshav Sthapit

Deputy Mayor: Sunita Dangol

Lalitpur

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Chiri Babu Maharjan (NC)

Deputy Mayor: Babu Raja Bajracharya (Maoist Center)

UML

Mayor: Ram Krishna Byanjankar

Deputy Mayor: Manjali Shakya

Pokhara

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Dhan Raj Acharya (Unified Socialist)

Deputy Mayor: Kopila Ranabhat (NC)

UML

Mayor: Krishna Thapa

Deputy Mayor: Manju Devi Gurung

Bharatpur

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Renu Dahal (Maoist Center)

Deputy Mayor: Chitra Sen Adhikari (NC)

UML

Mayor: Bijay Subedi

Deputy Mayor: Himala Gurung (RPP)

Birgunj

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Rajesh Man Singh (JSP)

Deputy Mayor: Imtiyaz Alam (NC)

UML

Mayor: Bijay Sarawagi

Deputy Mayor: Purushottam Jha (LSP)

Biratnagar

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Nagesh Koirala (NC)

Deputy Mayor: Amarendra Yadav (JSP)

UML

Mayor: Sagar Thapa

Deputy Mayor: Shilpa Karki

Dharan

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Kishore Rai (NC)

Deputy Mayor: Aindra Bikram Begha (Maoist Center)

UML

Mayor: Manju Bhandari

Deputy Mayor: Padam Prasad Limbu

Itahari

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Hem Karna Paudel (NC)

Deputy Mayor: Keshav Bista (Unified Socialist)

UML

Mayor: Yam Kumar Subba

Deputy Mayor: Sangita Chaudhary

Janakpurdham

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Lal Kishore Sah (JSP)

Deputy Mayor: Kishori Sah (NC)

UML

Mayor: Shiv Shankar Sah

Deputy Mayor: Runa Jha

Kalaiya

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Rajesh Raya (NC)

Deputy Mayor: Pramod Gupta (JSP)

UML

Mayor: Binod Sah

Deputy Mayor: Roshan Pravin

Jitpur Simara

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Rajan Paudel (Maoist Center)

Deputy Mayor: Megha Shahi (NC)

UML

Mayor: Saraswoti Chaudhary

Deputy Mayor: Bhola Adhikari

Hetauda

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Meena Kumari Lama (Unified Socialist)

Deputy Mayor: Rajesh Baniya (NC)

UML

Mayor: Ananta Paudel

Deputy Mayor: Sumitra Kafle

Butwal

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Khel Raj Pandey (NC)

Deputy Mayor: Chin Bahadur Gurung (Unified Socialist)

UML

Mayor: Baburam Bhattarai

Deputy Mayor: Sabitra Aryal

Ghorahi

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Hem Raj Sharma (Maoist Center)

Deputy Mayor: Bhup Bahadur Dangi (NC)

UML

Mayor: Naru Lal Chaudhari

Deputy Mayor: Huma DC

Tulsipur

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Gehendra Giri (NC)

Deputy Mayor: Jog Bahadur Rana (Unified Socialist)

UML

Mayor: Tika Ram Khadka

Deputy Mayor: Syani Chaudhari

Nepalgunj

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Prashant Bista (NC)

Deputy Mayor: Kamaruddin Rai (Unified Socialist)

UML

Mayor: Pashupati Dayal Mishra

Deputy Mayor: Shanti Dhakal

Dhangadi

Ruling Coalition

Mayor: Nripa Bahadur Oda (NC)

Deputy Mayor: Shanti Adhikari (Maoist Center)

UML

Mayor: Rana Bahadur Chand

Deputy Mayor: Kanda Kala Rana Tharu