Chand-led CPN fields candidate for Bharatpur mayor

Netra Bikram Chand-led CPN has fielded mayoral candidate in Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

The party’s Bharatpur incharge Durga Prasad Subedi has filed nominations as an independent candidate on Monday as the party had not registered with the Election Commission within the deadline for registration.

Talking to Setopati after filing nominations Subedi said that he is contesting to end corruption at government bodies.

The ruling coalition has fielded Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) as the joint mayoral candidate in Bharatpur while the main opposition CPN-UML, that has allied with RPP in Bharatpur, has fielded Bijay Subedi for the post.