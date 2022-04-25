NC to field Sirjana Singh for mayor in Kathmandu, Nagesh Koirala in Biratnagar

Nepali Congress (NC) has finalized mayoral candidates for Kathmandu and Biratnagar metropolitan cities.

Sirjana Singh has been picked as the mayoral candidate from Kathmandu and Nagesh Koirala from Biratnagar, according to a Baluwatar source.

The grand old party, however, has yet to finalize candidate for Lalitpur Metropolitan City, the third metropolitan city NC has got as per the agreement in the ruling coalition. The source revealed that current Mayor Chiri Babu Maharjan is likely to be repeated again.

General convention member from Kathmandu-7 Singh was active in the student and women wings of NC before getting married to Prakash Man Singh, a son of late Ganesh Man Singh.

Prakash Man had supported Deuba in the runoff for NC president against Shekhar Koirala after himself contesting in the first round despite Koirala and Singh both coming from the anti-Deuba camp.

Vice-president of Morang Congress Nagesh Koirala, meanwhile, will get mayoral ticket in Biratnagar. Deuba wanted to field Amrit Aryal from his faction but Shekhar Koirala has finally prevailed and succeeded in getting Nagesh Koirala the ticket.