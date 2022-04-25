UML, RPP ally in Bharatpur; RPP gets deputy mayor, 2 ward chairs

CPN-UML has decided to ally with RPP in Bharatpur Metropolitan City with agreement to give candidacy for deputy mayor.

The two parties have forged electoral alliance with an agreement to give deputy mayor, two ward chairs and a few ward members to RPP.

RPP had announced candidacy for mayor in Bharatpur and Madi municipality after failing to reach agreement with UML on Sunday. But the alliance has eventually been forged after agreement reached at the central level Sunday night.

RPP will get to field candidates for chair in wards 15 and 16, the two parties have opted for friendly competition in wards 4, 11, 16, 19 and 24 while the party will support UML candidates in the rest of the wards where it will get a few ward members.

UML has already decided to field Bijay Subedi for mayor while RPP has yet to finalize its candidate for deputy mayor. RPP, that had announced to field Deepak Thapa for mayor on Sunday, will now decide whether to field Thapa for deputy mayor or pick another candidate for the post.