Sirjana Singh set to be picked as NC's mayoral candidate for Kathmandu

Sirjana Singh looks set to be picked as the mayoral candidate for Kathmandu Metropolitan City from Nepali Congress (NC).

The hurriedly formed parliamentary board on Sunday authorized President Deuba to distribute tickets for metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities due to lack of time. Deuba will finalize the list of candidates later Monday.

NC will field mayoral candidates in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Biratnagar out of the six metropolitan cities as per the agreement reached within the ruling coalition.

NC, similarly, will get to field mayoral candidates in Dhangadi, Nepalgunj, Tulsipur, Butwal, Kalaiya, Itahari, and Dharan out of the 11 sub-metropolitan cities. NC will also get to field candidates for deputy mayor in all the metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities where it will not get to field mayoral candidates.

A party source claimed that Deuba will award the mayoral ticket to Singh. Her secretariat has confirmed that she will go to file nominations at around one Monday afternoon.

General convention member from Kathmandu-7 Singh was active in the student and women wings of NC before getting married to Prakash Man Singh, a son of late Ganesh Man Singh.

Prakash Man had supported Deuba in the runoff for NC president against Shekhar Koirala after himself contesting in the first round despite Koirala and Singh both coming from the anti-Deuba camp.