Nepali Congress (NC) has made the party’s manifesto for the upcoming local election public on Sunday.

The manifesto unveiled jointly by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader Ram Chandra Paudel, General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma and other leaders amidst a program at the party office in Sanepa on Sunday expresses commitment to not do seven things.

The seven commitments include not constructing view towers and employing family members as advisor, expert, staffer or associate.

The manifesto prepared by a committee led by General Secretary Gagan Thapa has also expressed commitment to not be directly or indirectly involved in anything that promotes violence against women, racial and gender discrimination, and social malpractices.

It has also expressed commitment to not violate any law and financial and economic discipline. It has also expressed commitment to not take any decision to go beyond the specified plans and allocated resources.

It has also expressed commitment to not do any work going beyond the legal limits or under financial greed.

The grand old party has also pledged to formulate local laws in accordance to the Constitution, further empower the local governments, clarify the role of district coordination committees, and build mechanism for monitoring and evaluation of local governments.

NC has also taken a swipe at CPN-UML party that berates the current Deuba government calling it a government formed through certiorari order pointing that the main opposition party itself has been formed through a Supreme Court (SC) order.

The SC had invalidated CPN, formed through unification of UML and CPN (Maoist Center), on March 7, 2021 reinstating the two parties to the state they were before unification.