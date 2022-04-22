Mayors of Birgunj, Bharatpur resign to seek re-election

Mayors of Birgunj and Bharatpur municipalities have resigned to defend their respective posts in the local election to be held on May 13.

Birgunj Mayor Bijay Kumar Sarawagi resigned on Thursday while his Bharatpur counterpart Renu Dahal resigned on Friday.

The mayors have resigned as the Election Code of Conduct requires current electd representatives to resign if they seek to contest in the upcoming local election.

"I resigned yesterday itself. It has been accepted today," Sarawagi said.

Sarawagi was elected Birgunj mayor on ticket of the then Federal Socialist Forum in the last local election but he has recently joined UML and will contest this time on a UML ticket.

Dahal, meanwhile, announced resignation unveiling a book to review the five-year term of elected local representatives of Bharatpur on Friday. Dahal, who was elected on Maoist ticket with support of Nepali Congress (NC) in the last election, will again contest for the post as the ruling coalition decided to field mayoral candidate from CPN (Maoist Center) even this time.

"I have tried to again serve in Bharatpur for the next term. I have to get repeated also to complete the works that I have done until now," Dahal said.