UML to finalize candidates for metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities Saturday

CPN-UML will finalize candidates for metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities on Saturday.

The main opposition party's secretariat meeting held at the residence of Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Thursday discussed about candidates for metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities in the upcoming local election.

Only one candidate has been recommended for mayor from three metropolitan cities, and candidates for the rest of the metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities will be decided on Saturday, according to Deputy Joint Secretary Prithvi Subba Gurung.

The party is also preparing to unveil manifesto for the local election on the same day.

UML has also decided to not allow provincial assembly members to become candidate anywhere apart from Bharatpur.

"There can be chance of change of government in Gandaki and Lumbini provinces. We have, therefore, decided to not allow lawmakers from there to become candidate in the local election," Gurung elaborated. "This will, however, not be implemented on Bijay Subedi who has been declared candidate for Bharatpur mayor because there is no possibility of forming a government under our party in Bagmati."

Gurung added that there is possibility of the party allying with other parties during the local election. He claimed that UML can ally with not just Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), but even Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) depending on local situation.